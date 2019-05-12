Torrance County could reopen prison for ICE detainees | KOB 4
Torrance County could reopen prison for ICE detainees

Christina Rodriguez
May 12, 2019 09:36 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A prison in Estancia may reopen in order to house detainees for the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency. Torrance County commissioners are expected to formalize the plan on May 15. 

The facility is owned by CoreCivic, which recently had posted job listings on their website that fueled rumors about the future of the prison. The prison had closed in 2017. The partnership with ICE is expected to bring back hundreds of jobs. 

CoreCivic said they have started the hiring and training process to make sure they're positioned to meet any emerging needs.

Torrance County Manager Wayne Johnson has said that he would welcome the jail reopening. 

It is unclear what type of detainees would be housed at the prison. 

Christina Rodriguez


Created: May 12, 2019 09:36 AM

