Torres Small comes out in support of impeachment inquiry
The Associated Press
October 10, 2019 10:49 AM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) - U.S. Rep. Xochitl Torres Small is now supporting the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.
    
The first-year congresswoman from southern New Mexico initially was among a small group of Democrats who were either undecided or opposed to the inquiry.
    
Torres Small in an opinion piece published Thursday in the Las Cruces Sun-News said she decided to back the inquiry after the White House halted cooperation with what the administration termed an "illegitimate" probe.
    
The White House insists that a formal vote is necessary to start the impeachment process. But Democrats are moving ahead, confident for now that they're backed by the Constitution.
    
Torres Small wrote that she has not reached judgment on the president's actions or the appropriate response and that she needs the facts before making such weighty decisions.

