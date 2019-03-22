Torres Small files bill to hire 15,000 doctors for rural communities

"This is the beginning to addressing this problem. There's still a lot that has to be done," Torres Small told KOB. "It's important that we get more physicians out into different communities and residency programs is a key way to start doing that."



If the bill passes, the law would add an extra 3,000 positions each year for the next five years, for a total of 15,000, with priority going to hospitals with an integrated rural track.

“An expecting mother shouldn’t have to drive for hours and across state lines for every single prenatal appointment. Veterans shouldn’t have to get on a bus in the middle of the night to get to a doctor’s appointment in Albuquerque the next day. These are the obstacles that our rural communities face when trying to access basic healthcare needs,” said Torres Small.

Torres Small said the bill is sponsored by Republicans and Democrats. It also has support in both the House and the Senate.