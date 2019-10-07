Torres Small talks impeachment inquiry, new legislation
Patrick Hayes
October 07, 2019 07:44 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Rep. Xochitl Torres Small (D-N.M) said she wants more information before supporting Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.
Instead, Torres Small said she is focused on improving healthcare and creating better policies when it comes to the border.
“I want to assure folks that amidst the partisan divide happening in Washington, I’m staying focused on those issues," Torres Small told KOB 4.
Rep. Torres Small remains one of eight Democrats in the House of Representatives who have not come out in support of the Speaker’s plan.
Meantime, Pelosi is accusing the president of threatening national security by asking foreign leaders to look into a political opponent.
Rep. Torres Small said she wants lawmakers to gather the facts and assess them “in an unbiased way.”
She added, “I'm trying to make sure we all do our best to put our personal views aside and look at the situation in terms of how it could impact our national security in terms of what actually transpired and in terms of making the right decision for now and for history.”
Last year, Torres Small flipped New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District, which had been represented by a Republican all but two years since 1981.
New Legislation
Last week, Torres Small introduced a bill that would help reimburse groups that provide humanitarian assistance to migrants dropped off by federal agents.
The Southern Border Communities Relief Act, if approved, would give those agencies a pathway to get reimbursed by the federal government.
“And I want to make sure they are supported in turn when the federal government leaves a responsibility to communities, we should be able to support them when they take up that work,” Torres Small said.
Credits
Patrick Hayes
Created: October 07, 2019 07:44 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved