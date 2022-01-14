Toughest Monster Truck Tour rolls into the Metro for a weekend stop

One of the fan-favorite trucks is Bigfoot, driven by Brandon Budd who was chosen to represent the team this year.

"Bigfoot has been in business for 47 years and it is the monster truck that started off this whole, entire industry," Budd said. "They chose me to represent them this year and it is awesome. I couldn't be more honored."

Budd used to be one of the kids in the stands. Now, driving Bigfoot, he is living out a childhood dream.

"I saw Bigfoot when I was about 5 or 6 years old. I grew up and I always wanted to do something with big engines and high-performance motors and it drew me to this world of monster trucks," Budd said. "We've been doing it about 12 years now and young kids, adults all get pumped up and they never get the same show twice."

Budd said he enjoys "big air", especially but he will also do sky wheelies, nose wheelies and donuts.

Fans can get up and close and personal with their favorite trucks during the pit party, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. each night. Pit party admission requires a pit pass and an event ticket. Pit passes are available for $10 or for free at Malloy Dodge.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30. Kids' tickets start at $12 and more ticket information can be found by clicking here.