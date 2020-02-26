Tour company expands amid film industry boom in Albuquerque | KOB 4
Tour company expands amid film industry boom in Albuquerque

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: February 26, 2020 05:34 PM
Created: February 26, 2020 04:23 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- As the film industry to grows in New Mexico, one of the most well-known tours is expanding.

Frank Sandoval started Breaking Bad RV Tours started six years ago - with a $4,000 RV he purchased in Phoenix.

Sandoval - who had a comfortable career with HP bet his buddy in the film industry that if he built a Breaking Bad RV - people would take part in his tours.

“Well my good friend, who works for the studio said, 'nah, that's a piece of crap. Nobody will ever ride in it,’” Sandoval said.

The friend was wrong. Tours are sold out.

“We had people from China,” Sandoval said. “We had Brazil, Australia, Greenland, England."

Sandoval added another RV to keep up with the demand. The new RV was used in El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, according to Sandoval.

Sandoval also has a red tour bus that is used to show other film locations, and he plans to expand even more.

“Being that we're like the best place to make movies and productions now, I don't think it's going to go away. I see it getting bigger and better with all the new films and productions," Sandoval said.


