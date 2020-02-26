Tour company expands amid film industry boom in Albuquerque

The friend was wrong. Tours are sold out.

“We had people from China,” Sandoval said. “We had Brazil, Australia, Greenland, England."

Sandoval added another RV to keep up with the demand. The new RV was used in El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, according to Sandoval.

Sandoval also has a red tour bus that is used to show other film locations, and he plans to expand even more.

“Being that we're like the best place to make movies and productions now, I don't think it's going to go away. I see it getting bigger and better with all the new films and productions," Sandoval said.