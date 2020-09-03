Tourist hot spots hope to capitalize as travel restrictions are eased

Joy Wang
Updated: September 03, 2020 10:16 PM
Created: September 03, 2020 09:39 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Tourism in New Mexico may see a boost following the governor's decision to lift the mandatory 14-day quarantine for some out-of-state travelers.
"We're thrilled on many, many different levels," said Red River Mayor Linda Calhoun. "You know, we're thrilled that our numbers are doing so good that the governor felt like it was safe to go ahead and open up."
Calhoun hopes that people from states that are allowed to travel to New Mexico without quarantine will visit Red River over the Labor Day weekend.
"This will be good for all of our small businesses, all of our hotels, our motels," she said. "It's going to be a good thing."
Shops in Albuquerque's Old Town are also looking forward to welcoming tourists.
"Probably, I would say like 90% of our business comes from tourists," said Estephanita Garcia who works at the Covered Wagon.
The shop is following the governor's health order by limiting capacity. About 10 people are allowed inside at one time.
"Obviously, we're hoping that she loosens the restrictions a little bit more, but, you know, just those small, small steps are definitely going to make an impact in our business," Garcia said.
Romero Street Gallery has been getting a lot of support from locals, but workers are excited to welcome visitors now.
"We are glad to be open, we are happy that she is easing restrictions. And we're hopeful that we can continue to support our community, because our sales directly impact the gross receipts in the state and make things better for all New Mexicans," said Denise Dubey.
