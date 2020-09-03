Tourist hot spots hope to capitalize as travel restrictions are eased

Shops in Albuquerque's Old Town are also looking forward to welcoming tourists.

"Probably, I would say like 90% of our business comes from tourists," said Estephanita Garcia who works at the Covered Wagon.

The shop is following the governor's health order by limiting capacity. About 10 people are allowed inside at one time.

"Obviously, we're hoping that she loosens the restrictions a little bit more, but, you know, just those small, small steps are definitely going to make an impact in our business," Garcia said.

Romero Street Gallery has been getting a lot of support from locals, but workers are excited to welcome visitors now.

"We are glad to be open, we are happy that she is easing restrictions. And we're hopeful that we can continue to support our community, because our sales directly impact the gross receipts in the state and make things better for all New Mexicans," said Denise Dubey.