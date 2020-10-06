Tourist sites on Navajo Nation to remain closed through 2020

The Nation reported 11 new cases of the coronavirus on Monday and no additional deaths, bringing the total number of cases on the reservation to 10,454 with 559 known deaths.

"You're a warrior if you wear a mask because you're helping to save lives and to protect our children and elders," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "This modern-day monster known as COVID-19 is an invisible virus, and it can affect anyone of any age, ethnicity, or background. We have to keep fighting and not let up."

On Monday, New Mexico reported 158 new COVID-19 cases, Utah reported 1,105 cases, and Arizona reported 316 cases.

Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 2,428

Crownpoint Service Unit: 902

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 1,050

Gallup Service Unit: 1,646

Kayenta Service Unit: 1,344

Shiprock Service Unit: 1,598

Tuba City Service Unit: 994

Winslow Service Unit: 486

6 residences are not specific enough to be placed in an accurate service unit

The reopening plan for the Nation can be found here. The Navajo Nation will continue 57-hour weekend lockdowns through mid-October.

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.