Tourist sites on Navajo Nation to remain closed through 2020 | KOB 4
Tourist sites on Navajo Nation to remain closed through 2020

The Associated Press, Christina Rodriguez
Updated: October 06, 2020 07:46 AM
Created: October 06, 2020 06:50 AM

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Tourist sites on the Navajo Nation will be closed through at least the rest of the year.

The Navajo Parks and Recreation Department cited a rise in coronavirus cases on the reservation and a public health order in making the announcement. Officials say they'll reassess in January.

The closure includes tribal parks like the Four Corners Monument, Lake Powell Navajo Tribal Park and Lower Antelope Canyon.

It also extends to rivers, trails, canyons and roads that lead to those sites.

The Nation reported 11 new cases of the coronavirus on Monday and no additional deaths, bringing the total number of cases on the reservation to 10,454 with 559 known deaths.

"You're a warrior if you wear a mask because you're helping to save lives and to protect our children and elders," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "This modern-day monster known as COVID-19 is an invisible virus, and it can affect anyone of any age, ethnicity, or background. We have to keep fighting and not let up."

On Monday, New Mexico reported 158 new COVID-19 cases, Utah reported 1,105 cases, and Arizona reported 316 cases. 

Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit: 

  • Chinle Service Unit: 2,428
  • Crownpoint Service Unit: 902
  • Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 1,050
  • Gallup Service Unit: 1,646
  • Kayenta Service Unit: 1,344
  • Shiprock Service Unit: 1,598
  • Tuba City Service Unit: 994
  • Winslow Service Unit: 486
  • 6 residences are not specific enough to be placed in an accurate service unit  

The reopening plan for the Nation can be found here. The Navajo Nation will continue 57-hour weekend lockdowns through mid-October.

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

