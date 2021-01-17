Town of Bernalillo distributes $1.1 million in CARES Act funds to 54 small businesses

Kai Porter
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Small business owners in the town of Bernalillo are getting some much-needed financial help to stay afloat during the pandemic. According to the town’s mayor, the whole community will see the economy get a boost as well.
"Clearly we understand that small businesses in particular have had a difficult set of circumstances to try and deal with this year,” said Bernalillo Mayor Jack Torres.
Bernalillo has distributed $1.1 million in federal CARES Act money to 54 small businesses. Some received up to $30,000 to help pay the bills.
"What the distributions were based on was documentation that they were able to provide for us. So if they could show expenses. In some cases I think we had a hair salon for instance that had closer to five or six thousand dollars that they got reimbursed for. And again, to them that was enormous. In fact, I saw one of those, ran into one of those business owners yesterday, she's a sole proprietor and she was really appreciative. It's significant for her business,” Mayor Torres said.
Mayor Torres said that money won't just help small business owners. It'll also help the local economy.
"We see it as affecting people on a number of different levels. We know from research done all over the country what happens when a dollar is spent at a local business. And typically that dollar is spent and re-spent and reinvested in the community,” he said.
The mayor thanked his staff for working long hours to get the money out to businesses that needed it.
"The work that it took for our staff to get those dollars out to people was phenomenal,” he said.
