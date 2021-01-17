Town of Bernalillo opens its first drive-thru COVID testing site

Kai Porter
Updated: January 17, 2021 10:25 PM
Created: January 17, 2021 09:57 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The town of Bernalillo recently opened its first drive-thru COVID-19 test site last week at the Bernalillo Recreation Center.
"Our staff are operating it. We were trained by folks from the state national guard. We started testing Monday,” said Bernalillo Mayor Jack Torres.
Mayor Torres said people don’t have to live in town to get a test at the new location, but it’s a convenient location for people who do. The best part? No nasal swab.
"It's a cheek swab which is non-invasive. It's really easy. The staff takes you right though it. You have to register in advance online on curative.com. There's not charge for it. The application's real easy,” he said.
The mayor hopes the new location will encourage residents to get tested and help stop the spread of COVID-19.
"The last person I know went on Wednesday. He said he drove right in, might have had one car in front of him. So it was easy. And his results came less than 48 hours later,” Mayor Torres said.
