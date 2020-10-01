Tracks, casinos push for gambling expansion in New Mexico | KOB 4
Tracks, casinos push for gambling expansion in New Mexico

The Associated Press
Updated: October 01, 2020 10:56 AM
Created: October 01, 2020 10:49 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s commercial racetrack and casino venues have crafted a proposal for an expansion that would including internet gaming, 24-hour casino operations and unlimited video slot machines and table games.

Officials with Sunland Park Racetrack and Casino are scheduled Thursday afternoon to testify before the Legislative Finance Committee about overhauling the industry in New Mexico.

Any changes would likely compromise the state's agreements with Native American tribes that operate casinos.

The tracks and casinos say they've been hit hard by the pandemic.

Spectators have been kept out of the stands and the casinos have been prohibited from reopening, unlike tribal casinos.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

