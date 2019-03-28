Traffic Alert: Crash causes backup on WB I-40 near 2nd Street
KOB Web Staff
March 28, 2019 12:41 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- All westbound lanes of westbound I-40 have been blocked due to a crash near 2nd Street.
Vehicles are using the left shoulder to get around the crash.
In addition to the crash, ongoing construction in the area is preventing vehicles from getting through quickly.
Police have not said if anyone was injured in the crash.
