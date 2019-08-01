Traffic study yields no results for frustrated ABQ neighborhood
Brittany Costello
August 01, 2019 10:30 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Yucca Drive, near Coors and Central, has become known as a sort of shortcut. Residents said it's become dangerous because drivers fly down that street.
The problem prompted the city to conduct a study and the results are in. According to the traffic study, Yucca Drive does qualify for traffic-calming measures.
According to city officials, they held the first of two public meetings last month. They listened to concerns and potential solutions.
"A lot of these families have lived here for many, many years. It's been a problem for a long time," said city councilor Ken Sanchez. "But again, the problem just worsened over the last several months."
The city is still working to find the best, viable option for the neighborhood. While designers work on the plans, there will be another public hearing in late fall to inform residents about the solution.
Sanchez said they will use funds already set aside for the project.
