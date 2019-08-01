Traffic study yields no results for frustrated ABQ neighborhood | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Traffic study yields no results for frustrated ABQ neighborhood

Brittany Costello
August 01, 2019 10:30 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Yucca Drive, near Coors and Central, has become known as a sort of shortcut. Residents said it's become dangerous because drivers fly down that street. 

Advertisement

The problem prompted the city to conduct a study and the results are in. According to the traffic study, Yucca Drive does qualify for traffic-calming measures. 

According to city officials, they held the first of two public meetings last month. They listened to concerns and potential solutions. 

"A lot of these families have lived here for many, many years. It's been a problem for a long time," said city councilor Ken Sanchez. "But again, the problem just worsened over the last several months." 

The city is still working to find the best, viable option for the neighborhood. While designers work on the plans, there will be another public hearing in late fall to inform residents about the solution.

Sanchez said they will use funds already set aside for the project. 

Credits

Brittany Costello


Updated: August 01, 2019 10:30 PM
Created: August 01, 2019 04:23 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Police seek help to identify persons of interest in the disappearance of Marine
Police seek help to identify persons of interest in the disappearance of Marine
Surveillance video shows Las Cruces inmates attacking two prison guards
Surveillance video shows Las Cruces inmates attacking two prison guards
APD: Woman threw dog out third-story apartment window, killing pet
APD: Woman threw dog out third-story apartment window, killing pet
Family sues after child died in fire at apartment complex
Family sues after child died in fire at apartment complex
Officials find body of man who went missing at Brantley Lake
Officials find body of man who went missing at Brantley Lake
Advertisement




Surveillance video shows Las Cruces inmates attacking two prison guards
Surveillance video shows Las Cruces inmates attacking two prison guards
UNM predicts increase in freshman enrollment
UNM predicts increase in freshman enrollment
New businesses set to open at plaza near Coors and Montaño
New businesses set to open at plaza near Coors and Montaño
Police seek help to identify persons of interest in the disappearance of Marine
Police seek help to identify persons of interest in the disappearance of Marine
Traffic study yields no results for frustrated ABQ neighborhood
Traffic study yields no results for frustrated ABQ neighborhood