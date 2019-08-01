Traffic study yields no results for frustrated ABQ neighborhood

"A lot of these families have lived here for many, many years. It's been a problem for a long time," said city councilor Ken Sanchez. "But again, the problem just worsened over the last several months."

The city is still working to find the best, viable option for the neighborhood. While designers work on the plans, there will be another public hearing in late fall to inform residents about the solution.

Sanchez said they will use funds already set aside for the project.