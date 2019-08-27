Traffic task force looks for solutions to stop speeders

“It is shameful this trauma that our neighborhoods have for decades been exposed to,” Aguirre said. “People live in fear”

For the past year, city leaders and traffic engineers met with neighborhoods to come up with a solution.

“Crash rates along Lead and Coal are between 30 and 50 percent higher than compared with Washington and San Pedro for signalized intersections and roughly doubled for unsignalized,” said traffic engineer, Tim Brown.

Department of Municipal Development Spokesman, Johnny Chandler said the city is making the green lights along the corridors shorter to allow drivers to catch up with the flow of traffic.

“We will then find out if that is reducing speeding and crashes,” Chandler said. “If not then we will consider lowering the speed limit on Lead and Coal to 25 mph— and that's a big if.”

But Joseph Aguirre said these solutions are not enough.

“The city at this point is offering superficial solutions,” he said. “At this point they're expressing an unwillingness to look at more difficult and complicated issues.”

The neighborhoods on the task force told KOB 4 they want a third party to look at the problem. The city said they are always willing to work with the neighborhoods and are also looking into a pilot project that includes rumble strips and signs.