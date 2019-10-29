Train hits, kills pedestrian in Albuquerque | KOB 4
Train hits, kills pedestrian in Albuquerque

KOB Web Staff
Updated: October 29, 2019 06:38 PM
Created: October 29, 2019 05:14 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- An Amtrak train hit and killed a pedestrian in Albuquerque Tuesday afternoon.

The crash occurred near Second Street and Rio Bravo around 4:30 p.m.

There were no injuries to anyone riding the train, which was traveling from Chicago to Los Angeles. 

The crash affected evening Rail Runner commuters on the 513 south train, according to spokeswoman Augusta Meyers.

About 60 passengers on the southbound Rail Runner train were bused to the Los Lunas and Belen stations.


