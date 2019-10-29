Transgender woman claims company failed to accommodate her transition

Roberts claims the harassment and discrimination started immediately.

“I had vandalism to my personal property numerous times,” Roberts said. “I would walk out at the end of the day and my vehicle had been spit on - either the windshield or the side window.”

Roberts said the harassment continued for 18 months—until PTSD forced her to take a leave of absence.

Roberts said she was eventually fired.

"I want to hold ABF accountable and raise awareness for the community so other businesses see that you can't do this to trans people,” Roberts said.

A company spokesperson said the claims are without merit. The spokesperson added that they will vigorously defend against these accusations.

