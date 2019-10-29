Transgender woman claims company failed to accommodate her transition | KOB 4
Transgender woman claims company failed to accommodate her transition

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A transgender woman claims she was harassed and discriminated against at work.

Diane Roberts is suing her former employer, ABF Freight Inc., for human rights violations.

“I went from being their best technician, being the one that everyone came to for help, to literally being treated like I had the plague,” Roberts said.

After Roberts came out as transgender in 2015, she asked her supervisors to accommodate her transition.

“They agreed to everything that needed to be done, and proceeded after that to break every single promise they made me,” Robert said.

Roberts claims the harassment and discrimination started immediately.

“I had vandalism to my personal property numerous times,” Roberts said. “I would walk out at the end of the day and my vehicle had been spit on - either the windshield or the side window.”

Roberts said the harassment continued for 18 months—until PTSD forced her to take a leave of absence.

Roberts said she was eventually fired.

"I want to hold ABF accountable and raise awareness for the community so other businesses see that you can't do this to trans people,” Roberts said.

A company spokesperson said the claims are without merit. The spokesperson added that they will vigorously defend against these accusations.
 


