Travel discouraged between Santa Fe, Albuquerque

Brett Luna
Updated: October 26, 2020 06:14 PM
Created: October 26, 2020 04:58 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- People traveling between Santa Fe and Albuquerque can expect icy conditions on I-25. 

The snow started to come down heavy on the Santa Fe Plaza around 2 p.m. Monday. The area is expected to see several inches of snow by the end of the day.

Advertisement

The snow storm is expected to wrap up Wednesday. Forecasters predict the city will pick up around a foot of snow over the course of the storm.


