Travel industry optimistic about 2021 rebound

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The travel industry is hoping for a better year after taking a massive hit in 2020 due to the pandemic. Analysts say billions of dollars were lost last year due to cancellations and coronavirus restrictions.

"Things are turning around," said Albuquerque travel agent John Fontaine with Tropical Destination Vacations. "What I have noticed is the travel trend has changed because of the pandemic. People are very concerned about safety."