Travel industry optimistic about 2021 rebound

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The travel industry is hoping for a better year after taking a massive hit in 2020 due to the pandemic. Analysts say billions of dollars were lost last year due to cancellations and coronavirus restrictions.
"Things are turning around," said Albuquerque travel agent John Fontaine with Tropical Destination Vacations. "What I have noticed is the travel trend has changed because of the pandemic. People are very concerned about safety."
Industry insiders predict travel will take off during the latter part of 2021 — as more people get vaccinated.
"Talking to people, people don't think vacation is a luxury because they've been so confined for a long period," Fontaine said. "They've been looking forward to going out and enjoying the outdoors, doing things with family, going to a destination and spending some time on the beach."
He said he's already been seeing more bookings for places like Mexico and the Caribbean, but people will have to keep in mind the quarantine requirements of their desired destination, and whether you need a negative COVID-19 test before you return.
