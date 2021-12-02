Tree lighting kicks off Nob Hill Shop & Stroll | KOB 4
Tree lighting kicks off Nob Hill Shop & Stroll

Giuli Frendak
Updated: December 02, 2021 10:30 PM
Created: December 02, 2021 08:56 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A tree lighting kicked off the Nob Hill Shop & Stroll Thursday night – there's a series of festive events planned for the holiday season.

Many New Mexicans were happy to see the tradition continue in Nob Hill's own little Rockefeller Center.

The Twinkle Light Parade will be held on Nov. 4. The parade is set to travel from Washington to Girard along Central, starting at 5:15 p.m. Saturday.

There are also two Shop & Stroll events planned for later in December.

