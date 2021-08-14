Tree rescue competition returns to Albuquerque

"These are the best professional athletes in the tree care industry in our chapter, and they come here to compete in five different events in the course of two days, see who's the fastest, who's the safest, who's the slickest up in the tree," said Coelho.

Yesterday's events was a speed competition. The goal – to see how fast you can make it to the top of the 72-foot tall tree

"It's really exciting. My favorite part is the comradery, and you get to see all of these people that you love to climb with and hang out with," said Aneesa Winn, competitive tree climber.

Winn said it's a great way to hone her skills while competing against her fellow tree climbers in the tree care industry.

"So it's really for learning for us and just sharing knowledge and information as well too, and then it's cool too because we have the public they come out they get to see what we do every day and that's neat for them as well,” said Winn.