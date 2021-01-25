Trial begins for airman who is accused of negligent homicide

Ryan Laughlin
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An airman accused of driving the car that killed a woman trying to cross the street appeared before a court-martial at Kirtland Air Force Base.
Court-martial hearings typically rarely occur. Most trials, like the one that started Monday, were put on hold due to COVID, however Airman Calvin Cooper appeared in person Monday because he’s being tried for negligent homicide by the military.
Video footage of the incident from March 2019 is a key piece of evidence in the court-martial. On Monday, the court heard from a witness who was seen directing traffic in the video. He said he was in the car that was passed by a blue Subaru. Investigators said Airman Cooper used the median to try and pass a car and was going between 60 and 70 mph in a 30 mph zone. That’s when he hit the victim and mother of two, Anjelica Baca.
Cooper’s defense noted that the car involved in the crash has been destroyed, and questioned why military investigators would allow that to happen. However, military investigators said they adequately documented the scene and that the car’s custody fell under APD’s jurisdiction.
Baca’s family, who was watching the court-martial, said they want to see Airman Cooper locked up.
"I'm here because I want to see justice done and so that we as a family can try to start getting some type of closure. It's been a long, almost two years and the family just needs closure, said Dilia Calcutte, Baca’s aunt.
"I think he needs to go to prison for a long time,” she added.
The trial is expected to last seven to nine days.
If charged, Cooper could face up to three years in prison and/or dishonorable discharge from the Air Force.
