Trial begins for airman who is accused of negligent homicide

Baca’s family, who was watching the court-martial, said they want to see Airman Cooper locked up.

"I'm here because I want to see justice done and so that we as a family can try to start getting some type of closure. It's been a long, almost two years and the family just needs closure, said Dilia Calcutte, Baca’s aunt.

"I think he needs to go to prison for a long time,” she added.

The trial is expected to last seven to nine days.

If charged, Cooper could face up to three years in prison and/or dishonorable discharge from the Air Force.