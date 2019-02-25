Trial begins for father accused of trafficking 7-year-old daughter | KOB 4
Trial begins for father accused of trafficking 7-year-old daughter

Ryan Laughlin
February 25, 2019 06:08 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — James Stewart was in district court facing the charges related to trafficking his 7-year-old daughter

On Monday the jury was selected and his trial began around 3 p.m. 

Both sides gave their opening statements.

Stewart's daughter was identified as a possible victim by a teacher at school when they found blood on her underwear.

Police lapel video showed Stewart claiming the blood stains were the result of a scooter accident. Later, a storage locker was found with more children-sized underwear with male DNA on it. 

Now the Office of the Attorney General is prosecuting this case and has been very outspoken about crimes against children.

"They believe, especially with children, they've been groomed. By maybe a parent or a guardian that what they're doing is acceptable behavior and they don't understand that," said Anthony Maez, the special agent in charge from the Office of the Attorney General. "Many times, they don't like law enforcement and they've been told by their parent or their guardian not to like law enforcement, so they're not going to disclose immediately, or disclose at all." 

This is the first day of the trial for sex trafficking, but court documents filed last week show new charges against Stewart for labor trafficking.

Court documents show that children were panhandling for drug money for Stewart. That case is in the early stages. 

Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.

Updated: February 25, 2019 06:08 PM
Created: February 25, 2019 03:46 PM

