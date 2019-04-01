Trial begins for former Catholic priest accused of sexually abusing children | KOB 4
Trial begins for former Catholic priest accused of sexually abusing children

Chris Ramirez
April 01, 2019 06:15 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A trial for a former Catholic priest who is accused of sexually assaulting children began Monday.

The federal case is hinged on one alleged victim. However, many other men will testify that Arthur Perrault sexually molested them as children as well.

During the trial, nine men, listed “John Does,” are scheduled to testify. 

John Doe 1 is the victim the case centers around. 

The other eight are men have similar stories.

One of them wrote a detailed account of the alleged abuse in days after it happened. His mother kept that letter.

Prosecutors also plan to call FBI agents who investigated the case and former church employees to testify.

Boys began coming forward, accusing Perrault of sexual assault, in 1992.

Perrault was well respected before then, serving as an Air Force chaplain at Kirtland Air Force Base.

However, he disappeared as the allegations began to surface.

The FBI found him in Morocco, where he was teaching at a school for boys.

He was brought back to New Mexico in 2018.

Chris Ramirez


Updated: April 01, 2019 06:15 PM
Created: April 01, 2019 03:57 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

