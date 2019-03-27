Trial begins for man accused of killing APD officer

The prosecutor said that Lymon shot officer Webster after being pulled over for driving a motorcycle with stolen plates.

The shooting was caught on Webster’s body camera.

The defense argues Lymon shot officer Webster in an act of self-defense.

“Lymon hears – he has a helmet on – he hears six guys are coming to put you in the ground. At that point in time, Davon Lymon knows his life is in danger. That danger, if further accentuated when the officer speaks into his microphone ‘Step on it. Hurry up. This guy’s resisting’” said defense attorney Tom Clark.

Following opening statements, the prosecution called its first witness, an Albuquerque police detective who described arriving to the scene after Webster was shot.

The trial will continue Thursday with the prosecutor calling more witnesses to testify.