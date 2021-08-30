Trial begins Monday for man accused of starting house party shooting

Silva was hit by two bullets at the party. After he was released from the hospital, Silva made a social media post threatening to retaliate against the shooter.

Silva faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, shooting at a dwelling or an occupied building, aggravated burglary and negligent use of a deadly weapon.

Perez agreed to a plea agreement, in May, on charges of shooting at a dwelling or an occupied building and tampering with evidence. He was sentenced to one year behind bars with 444 days of pre-sentence credit, two years' parole, three years' supervised probation with conditions and fees to pay.