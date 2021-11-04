Trial continues for man accused of killing UNM baseball player

Brittany Costello
Updated: November 04, 2021 08:22 PM
Created: November 04, 2021 06:04 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Jackson Weller came to UNM to live out his baseball dreams – but that ended when the 23-year-old was shot and killed outside a Nob Hill club in 2019.
Now, the trial is underway for his accused killer, Darian Bashir. In court Thursday, witnesses took the stand to explain the moments leading up to that shooting.
According to Weller's friends, they had all planned to go out in Nob Hill. They said there was a fight first at Nob Hill Bar and Grill and then again when they went for food at Last Call.
"As soon as I got my burrito, I opened it up, when I opened it up, I turned around, he was coming from the front of the line as well, but he was fighting," said a witness. "He was swinging and s***."
Witnesses said shortly after that fizzled out, Weller was shot near Imbibe.
Prosecutors believe Bashir pulled the trigger, then took off in a car parked nearby.
In an effort to make that link, prosecutors pointed to a witness that police said helped pick Bashir out of a lineup in 2019. However, on Thursday, he wasn't so sure.
Witness testimony will continue Friday. The trial is expected to run through next week.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company