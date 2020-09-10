Trial date for teenager accused of killing 19-year-old | KOB 4
Trial date for teenager accused of killing 19-year-old

Brittany Costello
Updated: September 10, 2020 10:30 PM
Created: September 10, 2020 06:27 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Friends and family of Isaiah Villanueva gathered outside Children's Court during a hearing for his suspected killer.

The attorney for Angel Grado was asking a judge to dismiss the indictment.

Villanueva was 19 years old when he was killed at a house party in the summer of 2019.

"There's not a day that we don't stop thinking about him," said Isaiah's mother Lashanna Villanueva "He is just so loved and so missed. He's always going to be in our heart."
 
Grado was 17 years old at the time of the shooting.

Despite Grado's lawyer trying to get the indictment thrown out, the judge set a trial date for late October.

Villanueva's family said they won't rest until they get justice.

"It's a struggle to get up every day and to move on, but if we can just stop this from happening and another family going through this, we need to make change," Lashanna said.
 


