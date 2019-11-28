Trial delayed for New Mexico man accused of killing girl | KOB 4
Advertisement

Trial delayed for New Mexico man accused of killing girl

Trial delayed for New Mexico man accused of killing girl

The Associated Press
Created: November 28, 2019 09:55 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A federal judge has delayed the trial of a New Mexico man arrested on murder charges in the death of a 5-year-old girl after attorneys on both sides requested more time.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reported Wednesday that District Judge William Johnson designated the case “complex” delaying the trial to October to provide additional time.

Advertisement

Attorneys say the FBI produced thousands of pages of discovery including medical evidence, about 3,000 images and hundreds of witness interviews.

Officials say 26-year-old Malcolm Torres was scheduled to start trial Monday in Albuquerque.

Authorities say Torres was arrested on a second-degree murder charge.

Authorities say police discovered the body of Renezmae Calzada in the Rio Grande Sept. 11 following an FBI investigation and three-day search.


(Copyright 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Police investigate overnight shooting in SW Albuquerque
Police investigate overnight shooting in SW Albuquerque
Snow begins to accumulate across New Mexico
Coors and I-40
Fabian Gonzales complained about jail while behind bars
Fabian Gonzales complained about jail while behind bars
New Mexico greeted with a white Thanksgiving
Snow in Rio Rancho
Man arrested for shooting woman's tires in road rage incident
Man arrested for shooting woman's tires in road rage incident
Advertisement


New Mexico greeted with a white Thanksgiving
Snow in Rio Rancho
Police investigate overnight shooting in SW Albuquerque
Police investigate overnight shooting in SW Albuquerque
Trial delayed for New Mexico man accused of killing girl
Trial delayed for New Mexico man accused of killing girl
AFR shares safety tips for deep-frying a turkey
AFR shares safety tips for deep-frying a turkey
Snow begins to accumulate across New Mexico
Coors and I-40