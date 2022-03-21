Trial for 'Cowboys for Trump' founder to continue Tuesday

"All I want is just the law to be followed and applied impartially and without a political directive, you know political influence. As long as the law is looked at to the letter, then we should be fine," said Griffin.

Griffin is charged with disorderly conduct and knowingly entering restricted areas of the Capitol grounds.

"I never was told to leave, I never was told I couldn't be there, and I never saw a sign that said I couldn't be there. I thought that we the people own the property around the Capitol," said Griffin.

He still claims he went to peacefully protest the results of the 2020 presidential election. But prosecutors say Griffin knowingly moved past barricades restricting access to the Capitol.

His defense is centered around where former Vice President Mike Pence was during the riots, claiming it could not legally be restricted if Pence wasn't there.

KOB 4 talked to Griffin Sunday night.

"I've been tried, convicted, and sentenced for a crime that I haven't even been able to have my day in court on. So I'm looking forward to tomorrow and you know you never want to count your chickens before they hatch, but I believe all of ours are gonna hatch and we're gonna have a great day," he said.

The bench trial will resume Tuesday morning.