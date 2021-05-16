Trial of former Las Vegas mayor set to begin this week | KOB 4

Trial of former Las Vegas mayor set to begin this week

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The trial of former Las Vegas Mayor Tonita Gurule-Giron's is set to begin Monday.

The former mayor resigned in January 2020, one month after she was indicted by the attorney general's office.

Gurule-Giron is accused of bid rigging, offering and receiving bribes, and general abuse of power while in office.

Prosecutors will focus on how Gurule-Giron allegedly pressured city workers to award contracts to her boyfriend's construction company.

It's not clear how long her trial will last. 
 


