Trial scheduled for state senator arrested for DWI

District Judge Francis Mathew scheduled Sen. Martinez’s case for a two-day trial Nov. 18 and Nov. 19.

Dates were also scheduled for Dec. 16 and Dec. 17 as a potential backup in the case that the witnesses or victims can’t make it.

Martinez recently said he will not resign even if he is convicted. He has served in the state legislature since 2001.

KOB 4 asked the Attorney General’s office if Martinez would be charged under the Governmental Conduct Act, which could remove Martinez from office.

A spokesperson from the Attorney General’s office responded to KOB 4 saying “Enforcement of the Governmental Conduct Act was taken away from the Attorney General with the Legislature’s creation of the state Ethics Commission, which may now review this matter for compliance.”

If convicted, Martinez could face more than 90 days in jail.