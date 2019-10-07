Trial scheduled for state senator arrested for DWI
Patrick Hayes
October 07, 2019 06:22 PM
SANTA FE, N.M.— State Senator Richard Martinez appeared in court Monday because of an aggravated DWI charge he picked up earlier this year.
Martinez was arrested in June after hitting a stopped car in Española.
The case has been handed off to different judges over the past few months because judges had to recuse themselves.
District Judge Francis Mathew scheduled Sen. Martinez’s case for a two-day trial Nov. 18 and Nov. 19.
Dates were also scheduled for Dec. 16 and Dec. 17 as a potential backup in the case that the witnesses or victims can’t make it.
Martinez recently said he will not resign even if he is convicted. He has served in the state legislature since 2001.
KOB 4 asked the Attorney General’s office if Martinez would be charged under the Governmental Conduct Act, which could remove Martinez from office.
A spokesperson from the Attorney General’s office responded to KOB 4 saying “Enforcement of the Governmental Conduct Act was taken away from the Attorney General with the Legislature’s creation of the state Ethics Commission, which may now review this matter for compliance.”
If convicted, Martinez could face more than 90 days in jail.
