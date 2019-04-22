Complaint: Triple homicide suspects were kicked out of a party, returned with a gun

Law enforcement were able to track down the SUV and arrested three teenagers inside. 18-year-old Brandon Dowdy, 17-year-old Anthony Williams and 19-year-old Robert Wilson are all facing charges of three open counts of murder.

According to the complaint, the three teens were attending a party hosted by a co-worker of Dowdy's, when they were kicked out after getting into a scuffle with other people at the party.

The complaint states the three then returned with a shotgun, shooting and killing three men inside.

Deputies say the case will be forwarded to the district attorney's office for prosecution.