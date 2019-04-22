Complaint: Triple homicide suspects were kicked out of a party, returned with a gun
KOB Web Staff
April 22, 2019 12:45 PM
VALENCIA COUNTY, N.M. - A criminal complaint details what seems to have led up to a triple homicide in Valencia County over the weekend.
Valencia County Sheriff's deputies responded to a shots fired call early Saturday morning. When crews arrived on the scene, off of East El Cerro Loop, they found three men dead from apparent gunshot wounds.
Witnesses told deputies they saw a blue SUV leaving the scene.
Law enforcement were able to track down the SUV and arrested three teenagers inside. 18-year-old Brandon Dowdy, 17-year-old Anthony Williams and 19-year-old Robert Wilson are all facing charges of three open counts of murder.
According to the complaint, the three teens were attending a party hosted by a co-worker of Dowdy's, when they were kicked out after getting into a scuffle with other people at the party.
The complaint states the three then returned with a shotgun, shooting and killing three men inside.
Deputies say the case will be forwarded to the district attorney's office for prosecution.
KOB Web Staff
Updated: April 22, 2019 12:45 PM
Created: April 22, 2019 12:00 PM
