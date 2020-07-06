Troubled New Mexico city to replace police chief | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Troubled New Mexico city to replace police chief

Troubled New Mexico city to replace police chief

The Associated Press
Created: July 06, 2020 06:35 AM

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) — The mayor of a troubled New Mexico city has fired its police chief but will keep him until a replacement is named.

The Las Vegas Optic reports Las Vegas, New Mexico, Mayor Louie Trujillo confirmed this week he told current Police Chief David Bibb he will be replaced.

Advertisement

Trujillo has chosen a replacement for Bibb, but he said he won’t make a formal announcement until he presents the candidate to Las Vegas City Council.

That announcement could come as early as the next regular meeting, which is scheduled for July 15. 


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Video shows park ranger shoot and kill unarmed Carlsbad Caverns visitor
Video shows park ranger shoot and kill unarmed Carlsbad Caverns visitor
New Mexico schools opening comes amid nurse shortage
New Mexico schools opening comes amid nurse shortage
Former Mark Pardo employee said salons are not doing enough to keep people safe
Former Mark Pardo employee said salons are not doing enough to keep people safe
Troubled New Mexico city to replace police chief
Troubled New Mexico city to replace police chief
Family cleans up shed fire aftermath caused by 4th of July fireworks
Family cleans up shed fire aftermath caused by 4th of July fireworks
Advertisement


New Mexico schools opening comes amid nurse shortage
New Mexico schools opening comes amid nurse shortage
Navajo Nation reports 38 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death
Navajo Nation reports 38 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death
Maxwell moved to NY for Epstein-related sex abuse charges
FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2000 file photo, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, driven by Britain's Prince Andrew leaves the wedding of a former girlfriend of the prince, Aurelia Cecil, at the Parish Church of St Michael in Compton Chamberlayne near Salisbury, England. The FBI said Thursday July 2, 2020, Ghislaine Maxwell, who was accused by many women of helping procure underage sex partners for Jeffrey Epstein, has been arrested in New Hampshire. (Chris Ison/PA via AP, File)
Troubled New Mexico city to replace police chief
Troubled New Mexico city to replace police chief
Family cleans up shed fire aftermath caused by 4th of July fireworks
Family cleans up shed fire aftermath caused by 4th of July fireworks