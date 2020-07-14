Troubled New Mexico hospital near Navajo Nation eyes regroup | KOB 4
Advertisement

Troubled New Mexico hospital near Navajo Nation eyes regroup

This May 8, 2020, photo shows Rehoboth McKinley Christian Hospital in Gallup, N.M. Of about 500 medical and support staff, at least 32 hospital workers have become infected, and doctors and nurses say that they all live with the fear of spreading the virus to their colleagues and relatives This May 8, 2020, photo shows Rehoboth McKinley Christian Hospital in Gallup, N.M. Of about 500 medical and support staff, at least 32 hospital workers have become infected, and doctors and nurses say that they all live with the fear of spreading the virus to their colleagues and relatives |  Photo: AP Photo/Morgan Lee

The Associated Press
Updated: July 14, 2020 06:35 AM
Created: July 14, 2020 06:33 AM

GALLUP, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico hospital on the edge of the Navajo Nation and that became overwhelmed by the COVID-19 pandemic is trying to regroup with new leadership.

The Gallup Independent reports the incoming leadership team at Rehoboth McKinley Christian Hospital in Gallup is promising transparency after years of alleged mismanagement and fiscal problems.

Advertisement

Chief Financial Officer and acting CEO Mary Bevier says she is building trust with employees and working to stabilize the hospital's finances.

The struggling hospital made national news in May after the coronavirus outbreak overwhelmed doctors and nurses and paralyzed the community in the state’s hard-hit northwest.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

APD launches 5th homicide investigation in past 48 hours
APD launches 5th homicide investigation in past 48 hours
Rio Rancho Public Schools gives parents choice between hybrid or online-only learning
Rio Rancho Public Schools gives parents choice between hybrid or online-only learning
4 Investigates: New evidence sheds light on deadly homecoming party
4 Investigates: New evidence sheds light on deadly homecoming party
North Dakota man fined $74,000 for poaching in New Mexico
North Dakota man fined $74,000 for poaching in New Mexico
District attorney files lawsuit against NM Civil Guard
District attorney files lawsuit against NM Civil Guard
Advertisement


Rio Rancho Public Schools gives parents choice between hybrid or online-only learning
Rio Rancho Public Schools gives parents choice between hybrid or online-only learning
Navajo Nation reports 56 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths
Navajo Nation reports 56 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths
Pilot successfully ejects when F-16 crashes while landing
File photo of two F-16 Fighting Falcons taking off the runway at Holloman Air Force Base
Troubled New Mexico hospital near Navajo Nation eyes regroup
This May 8, 2020, photo shows Rehoboth McKinley Christian Hospital in Gallup, N.M. Of about 500 medical and support staff, at least 32 hospital workers have become infected, and doctors and nurses say that they all live with the fear of spreading the virus to their colleagues and relatives
4 Investigates: New evidence sheds light on deadly homecoming party
4 Investigates: New evidence sheds light on deadly homecoming party