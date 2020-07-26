Troubled New Mexico sheriff’s office to get ‘superhero’ tool

The move comes as Gonzales says he can’t afford to purchase body cameras for his deputies as now required by state law. Gonzales drew ridicule last week after he announced he was looking to allow deputies to put smartphones in their vests and record video instead of purchasing body cameras.

Gonzales has faced criticism before for refusing to force deputies to wear body cams amid a string of deputy shootings.

Two Black women from Wisconsin are suing Bernalillo County Sheriff Manuel Gonzales and two deputies, alleging racial and religious profiling stemming from a traffic stop in July 2017.

The lawsuit comes about five months after Bernalillo County reached a $100,000 settlement with another Black woman who filed a lawsuit against BCSO after she was pulled over three times in 28 days by deputies Patrick Rael and Leonard Armijo, the same deputies named in the new lawsuit, in spring 2017.