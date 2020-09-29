Trujillo resigns from New Mexico House, leaving office early | KOB 4
Trujillo resigns from New Mexico House, leaving office early

The Associated Press
Updated: September 29, 2020 10:24 AM
Created: September 29, 2020 10:23 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico legislator not running for re-election this year has resigned and is leaving office before the end of his term.

Democratic Rep. Jim Trujillo of Santa Fe announced his resignation Monday.

He previously cited health concerns and a desire to spend more time with family members when he announced last October he wouldn’t run for re-election.

Trujillo represented House District 45 and served as co-chairman of the House Taxation and Revenue Committee.

The Santa Fe County Commission will select a replacement to serve the remainder of Trujillo’s term.

Voters in November will elect a successor who will take office in January.


