Trumbull Village will provide resources to help homeless

Landry already runs a food pantry and donation center across the street. She worked with her neighborhood to come up with this idea.

“We've been working with about 200 homeless individuals that have been living in this community. They've been here and uh we've been creating relationships w/ them. We have an amazing rapport and now they are ready to go to the next step,” explained Landry.

APS donated a portable that used to be a classroom. In that building, there will be wraparound services, including healthcare, job training, and more.

“The neighborhood stepped up and said we have some homeless people in our neighborhood who can't make it downtown to try to find all those services,” said City Councilor Pat Davis. “So they're trying to bring services out of downtown right into the neighborhood where people are and so this is sort of a first for a neighborhood to step up and figure out how to do this on their own.”

Bernalillo County stepped in with $15,000, and the city council matched $5,000.

“Every time they found a new gap they stepped up with a new volunteer whether it's construction company or the health care organization or job care people,” said Davis. “The neighborhood really put this together, and that’s what we should be supporting.”

“We're going to be able to get this thing going because of love compassion and everybody joining together,” said Landry.

The Trumbull neighborhood hopes to have all of this up and running in the next month.