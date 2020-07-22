35 federal agents to be deployed to Albuquerque as part of Pres. Trump's Operation Legend

The president said the DOJ will also provide $61 million in grants to hire more police officers in cities that are part of Operation Legend.

Barr said this operation will not look like it does in Portland, where federal agents have faced off with protesters. He said this will be classic crime-fighting. Frank Fisher, with the FBI in Albuquerque, the operation is not directed at protesters or immigrants.

In response, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and the New Mexico Office of the Attorney General have announced a new civil rights monitoring program. According to a release, the office will target investigative and prosecutorial resources at any suspected civil rights violation stemming from federal law enforcement operations.

“If the Trump administration sincerely wishes to assist local law enforcement in our state in their regular community-policing activities, in data-driven crime-fighting initiatives, in protecting the public safety and welfare of New Mexicans, we would welcome the conversation," Lujan Grisham said. "If the Trump administration wishes to antagonize New Mexicans and Americans with authoritarian, unnecessary and unaccountable military-style ‘crackdowns,’ they have no business whatsoever in New Mexico."

Multiple New Mexico elected officials have said they don't want federal agents to come to Albuquerque.