Trump campaign rally cost Rio Rancho nearly $240,000

The Associated Press
Updated: November 12, 2019 03:40 PM
Created: November 12, 2019 03:38 PM

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) - President Donald Trump's New Mexico rally cost the city of Rio Rancho nearly $240,000.

City officials said Tuesday they've finished calculating ancillary expenses related to the September event. Those included personnel costs, the closure of city offices and additional public safety resources in the area on the day of the event.

They aren't seeking reimbursement from the Trump campaign, saying the costs were necessary to ensure the health, safety and welfare of residents.

Rio Rancho City Manager David Campbell says the goal was to prevent damage to property and personal injuries, all while respecting the rights of rally participants and protesters.

The privately-managed Santa Ana Star Center, where the rally was held, billed the campaign more than $146,000 for hosting the event. The city says the campaign paid those expenses.
 


(Copyright 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

