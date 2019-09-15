Trump rally expected to cause traffic delays for hours

In the metro, drivers will be impacted by traffic whether they go to the rally or not. For drivers that are attending—arrive early. The parking lot opens at 6 a.m. and doors open at 4 p.m. Parking costs $10 and is limited.

Air Force One will land at the Sunport during peak traffic time. I-25 will be closed for hours as the motorcade makes its way to Rio Rancho.