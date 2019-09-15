Trump rally expected to cause traffic delays for hours
Kassi Nelson
September 15, 2019 10:52 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- In less than 24 hours, President Trump will be in New Mexico state making his way to a campaign rally at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho.
In the metro, drivers will be impacted by traffic whether they go to the rally or not. For drivers that are attending—arrive early. The parking lot opens at 6 a.m. and doors open at 4 p.m. Parking costs $10 and is limited.
Air Force One will land at the Sunport during peak traffic time. I-25 will be closed for hours as the motorcade makes its way to Rio Rancho.
Rio Rancho will shut down all their city offices, public schools, police headquarters and municipal courthouse. The city of Albuquerque will also close it’s offices at 3:00 Monday afternoon.
Click here for a list of items prohibited from the rally and road detours.
