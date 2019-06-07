Trump tariffs would have raised prices in New Mexico, experts say
June 07, 2019 06:32 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — President Trump announced Friday that the tariffs that were scheduled to take effect Monday are "hereby indefinitely suspended."
I am pleased to inform you that The United States of America has reached a signed agreement with Mexico. The Tariffs scheduled to be implemented by the U.S. on Monday, against Mexico, are hereby indefinitely suspended. Mexico, in turn, has agreed to take strong measures to......— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 8, 2019
Experts say that if the tariffs were imposed they would have impacted New Mexico.
"If you think about the agricultural products that come into New Mexico and that cross from New Mexico exporting to Mexico, this is going to probably hit our economy fairly hard," said Dr. Bruce Perlman, UNM professor. "In the long run, tariffs for everyday New Mexicans mean higher prices."
He said we're in the waiting game.
"We can keep ratcheting these tariffs up, but it's not going to get the behavior we want from Mexico in the long run," Perlman said. "They don't have the resources to do any more enforcement than we do."
Gov. Lujan Grisham recently said that Trump's tariff on imports from Mexico has the "potential to be economically catastrophic."
Updated: June 07, 2019 06:32 PM
Created: June 07, 2019 04:45 PM
