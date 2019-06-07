Trump tariffs would have raised prices in New Mexico, experts say

"If you think about the agricultural products that come into New Mexico and that cross from New Mexico exporting to Mexico, this is going to probably hit our economy fairly hard," said Dr. Bruce Perlman, UNM professor. "In the long run, tariffs for everyday New Mexicans mean higher prices."

He said we're in the waiting game.

"We can keep ratcheting these tariffs up, but it's not going to get the behavior we want from Mexico in the long run," Perlman said. "They don't have the resources to do any more enforcement than we do."

Gov. Lujan Grisham recently said that Trump's tariff on imports from Mexico has the "potential to be economically catastrophic."