Trump to visit El Paso, Dayton after mass shootings
Chris Ramirez
August 06, 2019 10:14 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — President Donald Trump plans to visit El Paso and Dayton Wednesday.
Air Force One is scheduled to touch down at 2 p.m. in El Paso. He is expected to meet with those who are still hospitalized after Saturday's mass shooting.
It's not uncommon for the president to make a trip like this. After the Las Vegas mass shooting in October 2017, Trump met with victims and families of those killed while attending a country music concert.
However, there is a growing resistance against the president's El Paso visit.
Congresswoman Veronica Escobar and Beto O'Rourke, El Paso's former congressman and now presidential candidate, believe Trump's past rhetoric about immigrants and Mexicans have inspired racism and motivated white supremacy violence against Hispanics, including the attack in El Paso.
Earlier this week, the president denounced white supremacy.
"In one voice, our nation must condemn racism, bigotry and white supremacy," Trump said. "These sinister ideologies must be defeated. Hate has no place in America."
Many Democrat politicians and residents across the borderland worry the president's teleprompter speech does not match his Twitter feed.
KOB 4's Patrick Hayes and Chris Ramirez will be in El Paso providing live team coverage of the President's visit and the planned protests.
Credits
Updated: August 06, 2019 10:14 PM
Created: August 06, 2019 08:26 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved