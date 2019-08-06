Trump to visit El Paso, Dayton after mass shootings

However, there is a growing resistance against the president's El Paso visit.

Congresswoman Veronica Escobar and Beto O'Rourke, El Paso's former congressman and now presidential candidate, believe Trump's past rhetoric about immigrants and Mexicans have inspired racism and motivated white supremacy violence against Hispanics, including the attack in El Paso.

Earlier this week, the president denounced white supremacy.

"In one voice, our nation must condemn racism, bigotry and white supremacy," Trump said. "These sinister ideologies must be defeated. Hate has no place in America."

Many Democrat politicians and residents across the borderland worry the president's teleprompter speech does not match his Twitter feed.

