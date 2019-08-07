Trump visits mass shooting victims in El Paso, Dayton
Patrick Hayes
August 07, 2019 05:10 PM
EL PASO, TEXAS — President Trump visited Dayton and El Paso Wednesday – both cities that suffered mass shootings last weekend.
Air Force One landed in El Paso around 2:30 p.m.
Trump didn't take questions, but did tell reporters that he planned on meeting with victims and law enforcement.
Trump went to El Paso's University Medical Center, where many of the shooting victims were taken.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott did speak about the gunman, and called him a racist.
"I return to El Paso today with a broken heart for the people of El Paso as an entire community," Abbott said. "With a great sorrow for the victims of this heinous, evil, racist crime that took place here in El Paso."
