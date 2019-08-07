Trump visits mass shooting victims in El Paso, Dayton | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Trump visits mass shooting victims in El Paso, Dayton

Patrick Hayes
August 07, 2019 05:10 PM

EL PASO, TEXAS — President Trump visited Dayton and El Paso Wednesday – both cities that suffered mass shootings last weekend.

Advertisement

Air Force One landed in El Paso around 2:30 p.m.

Trump didn't take questions, but did tell reporters that he planned on meeting with victims and law enforcement. 

Trump went to El Paso's University Medical Center, where many of the shooting victims were taken. 

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott did speak about the gunman, and called him a racist. 

"I return to El Paso today with a broken heart for the people of El Paso as an entire community," Abbott said. "With a great sorrow for the victims of this heinous, evil, racist crime that took place here in El Paso." 

Credits

Patrick Hayes


Updated: August 07, 2019 05:10 PM
Created: August 07, 2019 04:51 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Man in custody after SWAT standoff, apartment evacuation
Man in custody after SWAT standoff, apartment evacuation
Congresswoman Haaland faces lawsuit from teen viral video
Congresswoman Haaland faces lawsuit from teen viral video
APD: Social media posts about Walmart threats are hoaxes
APD: Social media posts about Walmart threats are hoaxes
Trump visits mass shooting victims in El Paso, Dayton
Trump visits mass shooting victims in El Paso, Dayton
Albuquerque 'rape site': Local businesses want a long-term solution
Albuquerque 'rape site': Local businesses want a long-term solution
Advertisement




APD: Body found near UNM campus
APD: Body found near UNM campus
Trump visits mass shooting victims in El Paso, Dayton
Trump visits mass shooting victims in El Paso, Dayton
'He's not welcome here': Trump's El Paso visit met with protest
'He's not welcome here': Trump's El Paso visit met with protest
Man in custody after SWAT standoff, apartment evacuation
Man in custody after SWAT standoff, apartment evacuation
APD: Social media posts about Walmart threats are hoaxes
APD: Social media posts about Walmart threats are hoaxes