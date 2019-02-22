Trust fund manager sentenced to 12 years in prison

The judge sentenced Donisthorpe to 12 years in prison.

"It would've been great if it was more, but that's what that maximum is," Burk said.

Donisthorpe also has to pay at least $6.8 million in restitution, plus another $4.8 million in judgment.

"He has no heart, he's a heartless individual," said Joseph Perez, who was also a victim.

Perez had cerebral palsy and received a settlement after malpractice at birth. He joined other victims and their families in asking the judge for the maximum sentence.

"For me, knowing he's going to get out in 12 years and do what he wants - it's not fair for me or the other persons," Ivan Ramirez said, one of the victim's brothers.

Donisthorpe has forfeited his assets. His lawyer says Donisthorpe wanted to correct his actions and would help the government in trying to give the victims what they're owed.

Donisthorpe will have to complete 3 years of probation after, with community service and a requirement to enter treatment programs.