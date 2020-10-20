TSA implements new guidelines to reduce contact with travelers

“We've had lots of conversations about that, and travel is still in that top category, right? Dining, shopping family gatherings, travel—these are the areas that we know create the highest risk for spread,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham in a virtual COVID-19 update.

The TSA has also been the subject of recent rapid response. Officials reported that seven employees at the Sunport have tested positive for the virus since March with the most recent case being reported last week. The TSA said they follow CDC guidelines when they learn of a positive case.

“Keep in mind, a couple of things, most people do not have extended contact with a TSA officer. They are, most times, not going to even be within that six-foot distance for an extended period of time,” said Lorie Dankers, a spokesperson for TSA.

Dankers said when Sunport passengers are being screened, TSA agents instruct them to scan their own boarding pass. New x-ray technology has also decreased the need for more bag searches.

“So even eliminating a single touchpoint like that could potentially avoid that cross contamination, and we know that goes a long way in keeping people safe and healthy,” Dankers said.

Restaurants and stores inside the Sunport will continue operating in a more limited fashion. Even with the slight uptick in passengers, airport revenue is still hurting.

“Coming up with ways to generate income that we maybe hadn't thought of before. We've also done things like reduce the escalators and elevators, we've closed some bathrooms. That sounds kind of silly, but in the grand scheme it helps us save money on utilities,” Kitts said.

It’s still unclear how the pandemic will impact travel for the upcoming holiday season.

Dankers said TSA agents are getting trained on new technology that would allow travelers to scan their own licenses. That is expected to be up and running by the holidays.