Tuesday's intense flooding leaves Albuquerque arroyo damaged

The North Diversion Channel filled up with eight feet of water Tuesday. It was built to handle 200-year rain intensity events.

During Tuesday's storm, parts of the city came close to that within a 15 to 20 minute time frame.

“About 1.2 inches in some areas of town, which equates to about a 75-year and a 100-year storm," he said.

The reason why the flooding was so severe was because of just how much rain poured down in a short amount of time.

"It was an intense quick storm, so it was moving so quickly that it just dumped its water and kept on moving," Lovato said. "We see a lot more short-duration, high-intensity storms today than we did, say, ten years ago."