Turquoise Museum reopening in castle

Eddie Garcia
April 05, 2019 05:32 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — For about a decade it's been known as Gertrude Zachary's Castle, but now its new name is the Turquoise Castle, home of the newly reopened Turquoise Museum.

"When we moved in we got people coming over saying hey, welcome to the neighborhood," said Jacob Lowry, executive director of the Turquoise Museum.

This 2nd Street neighborhood is abuzz about this new attraction.

Christine Garcia, the owner of Fast Signs across the street, says the excitement is contagious.

"We get constant tourism coming through this area asking us about the castle and what they're doing over there so we're really excited about the opening," said Garcia.

Neighbors are already helping neighbors.

"We've been working with Fast Signs, they did a lot of the signage that's in the museum for us. We have a great community here downtown," said Lowry.

A ribbon cutting Friday evening will officially christen the new museum and the public can buy tickets as soon as Saturday.

"We're hoping that with what we're doing we can make a whole strip where people can go all the way down 2nd Street from downtown to the railyards," said Lowry.

"We think there will be a lot of people coming in from around the world even," said Garcia.

Eddie Garcia


Updated: April 05, 2019 05:32 PM
Created: April 05, 2019 03:46 PM

