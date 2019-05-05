Twin-engine plane crashes near Santa Rosa | KOB 4
Twin-engine plane crashes near Santa Rosa

Christina Rodriguez
May 05, 2019 10:46 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A twin-engine plane with two people aboard crashed around 4 p.m. Sunday near Santa Rosa, according the Federal Aviation Administration.  

FAA spokesman Lynn Lunsford said that the plane was flying from Arlington, Texas to the Santa Fe Regional Airport. The pilot reported that there was engine trouble.

The plane was planning to land in Santa Rosa when it crashed. 

FAA investigators are on their way to the accident site. The National Transportation Safety Board will be in charge of the investigation.

The identities and condition of the two people on board are unknown at this time. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.

Created: May 05, 2019 06:26 PM

