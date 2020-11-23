Twinkle Light Parade, Luminaria Tour canceled due to pandemic | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Twinkle Light Parade, Luminaria Tour canceled due to pandemic

Grace Reader
Updated: November 23, 2020 05:27 PM
Created: November 23, 2020 04:28 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The City of Albuquerque announced Monday that more events will be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The Twinkle Light Parade in Nob Hill has also been canceled, the Luminaria Tour, hosted by ABQ Ride is cancelled, the tree lighting and Shop and Stroll in Old Town is canceled and New Year's Eve Before Dark across the cities cultural institutions has been canceled this year," said Dr. Shelle Sanchez, director of the Cultural Services Department for the City of Albuquerque. 

Advertisement

The city is, however, working on other festive activities.

"We look forward to sharing more about these hopefully over the next couple of weeks," Sanchez said. 

The City of Albuquerque hopes they can lead by example-- as they ask families to cancel their big holiday plans.

"I know everyone is obviously concerned about the potential for Thanksgiving being some sort of superspreader event and that kind of thing," said Mayor Tim Keller. "We also understand that it's Thanksgiving. We all miss our family, it's been a really tough year."

The mayor said he hopes people come up with safer plans to celebrate, so families can all be together in 2021.
 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

New Mexico reports 17 new deaths, 2,259 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 17 new deaths, 2,259 additional COVID-19 cases
Gov. Lujan Grisham lays out agenda for special session
Gov. Lujan Grisham lays out agenda for special session
New Mexico to boost COVID-19 testing with saliva samples
New Mexico to boost COVID-19 testing with saliva samples
Netflix announces plan to add 300 acres to ABQ Studios
Netflix announces plan to add 300 acres to ABQ Studios
COVID cases to keep some NM grocery stores closed under governor’s public health order
COVID cases to keep some NM grocery stores closed under governor’s public health order

Weather

  
Your Weather Forecast
Current Temperatures
Live Interactive Radar
Live Doppler Radar