Twinkle Light Parade, Luminaria Tour canceled due to pandemic

Updated: November 23, 2020 05:27 PM
Created: November 23, 2020 04:28 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The City of Albuquerque announced Monday that more events will be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The Twinkle Light Parade in Nob Hill has also been canceled, the Luminaria Tour, hosted by ABQ Ride is cancelled, the tree lighting and Shop and Stroll in Old Town is canceled and New Year's Eve Before Dark across the cities cultural institutions has been canceled this year," said Dr. Shelle Sanchez, director of the Cultural Services Department for the City of Albuquerque.
The city is, however, working on other festive activities.
"We look forward to sharing more about these hopefully over the next couple of weeks," Sanchez said.
The City of Albuquerque hopes they can lead by example-- as they ask families to cancel their big holiday plans.
"I know everyone is obviously concerned about the potential for Thanksgiving being some sort of superspreader event and that kind of thing," said Mayor Tim Keller. "We also understand that it's Thanksgiving. We all miss our family, it's been a really tough year."
The mayor said he hopes people come up with safer plans to celebrate, so families can all be together in 2021.
