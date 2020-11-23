Twinkle Light Parade, Luminaria Tour canceled due to pandemic

The City of Albuquerque hopes they can lead by example-- as they ask families to cancel their big holiday plans.

"I know everyone is obviously concerned about the potential for Thanksgiving being some sort of superspreader event and that kind of thing," said Mayor Tim Keller. "We also understand that it's Thanksgiving. We all miss our family, it's been a really tough year."

The mayor said he hopes people come up with safer plans to celebrate, so families can all be together in 2021.

