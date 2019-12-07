Twinkle Light Parade returns to Nob Hill

Megan Abundis
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The annual Twinkle Light Parade returned to Nob Hill Saturday.
Floats of all different shapes and sizes went up and down Route 66, bringing the holiday spirit with them.
For some people, attending the parade is a tradition.
“We come every single year,” said attendee Summer Gonzales-Ramos. “It's kind of a family tradition where we like to come early and get good seats.”
Other people attend the parade to share quality time with loved ones.
“It’s just a really fun time with friends and family,” said Zachery Wilson, an attendee.
