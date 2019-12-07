Twinkle Light Parade returns to Nob Hill | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Twinkle Light Parade returns to Nob Hill

Megan Abundis
Created: December 07, 2019 09:20 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The annual Twinkle Light Parade returned to Nob Hill Saturday.

Floats of all different shapes and sizes went up and down Route 66, bringing the holiday spirit with them.

Advertisement

For some people, attending the parade is a tradition.

“We come every single year,” said attendee Summer Gonzales-Ramos. “It's kind of a family tradition where we like to come early and get good seats.”

Other people attend the parade to share quality time with loved ones.

“It’s just a really fun time with friends and family,” said Zachery Wilson, an attendee.

Click the video above to see highlights from this year’s Twinkle Light Parade.


Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Remains of Endangered Missing Person found in Santa Fe, Murder suspect arrested
Daniel Gisler
Police arrest suspect on the run for alleged murder of Santa Fe man
Police arrest suspect on the run for alleged murder of Santa Fe man
Twinkle Light Parade returns to Nob Hill
Twinkle Light Parade returns to Nob Hill
Company to open operations in Albuquerque, hire over 700 employees
Company to open operations in Albuquerque, hire over 700 employees
Festival of Trees continues at ABQ Convention Center
Festival of Trees continues at ABQ Convention Center
Advertisement


Police arrest suspect on the run for alleged murder of Santa Fe man
Police arrest suspect on the run for alleged murder of Santa Fe man
Community continues healing two year after Aztec High School shooting
Community continues healing two year after Aztec High School shooting
Twinkle Light Parade returns to Nob Hill
Twinkle Light Parade returns to Nob Hill
Festival of Trees continues at ABQ Convention Center
Festival of Trees continues at ABQ Convention Center
Cowboys for Trump group now says sand wasn't from monument
Cowboys for Trump group now says sand wasn't from monument